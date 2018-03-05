Matt Bryant, Falcons agree on three-year extension

Bryant is set to continue a long career in Atlanta that began in 2009 when he replaced Jason Elam. Since then, the Falcons haven't had to worry about their kicking duties -- Bryant has booted a franchise record 1,029 points, which ranks third among NFL kickers over the last nine seasons. In 2016, he earned his first All-Pro selection after connecting on 34 of 37 field-goal attempts and 56 extra-point attempts. He also hit a 59-yard field goal that season en route to setting a franchise record 158 points that season.