Matt Barkley traded to Arizona Cardinals

The Philadelphia Eagles came up with a creative way to ease their quarterback logjam. The team traded Matt Barkley to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday, the team announced.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported the Eagles will receive a conditional seventh-round pick that moves to a sixth-round pick if Barkley is on the Arizona roster for six games. Barkley should be behind Carson Palmer and Drew Stanton on the depth chart, but looks likely to make the roster over Logan Thomas.
This would appear to be good news for Tim Tebow's chances of making the Eagles' roster, although we wouldn't assume Tebow has made the team yet. The Eagles could simply choose to keep two quarterbacks or they could find a third quarterback elsewhere on the waiver wire.
Barkley was drafted by Kelly and former general manager Howie Roseman, but never impressed the Eagles. He played in three games as a rookie, throwing four interceptions without a touchdown.