Matt Barkley to New York Jets? Let's play QB matchmaker

Why it would work: Arians is regarded as one of the top quarterback gurus in the NFL following his work with Andrew Luck, Ben Roethlisberger, Tim Couch and Peyton Manning. He guided the first three to the best seasons of their respective careers by putting together offenses that accentuated their strengths as players. Although Arians is noted for his love of the long ball, which exposes quarterbacks to more hits in the pocket, he has shown the capacity to utilize the short and intermediate passing game to take advantage of an opponent's coverage on the perimeter. Arians' versatile approach to play calling allows young quarterbacks to enjoy immediate success under his watch. With Glennon in the fold, Arians would have the strong-armed passer that he prefers in the lineup. The N.C. State star has displayed the ability to make every throw in the book with exceptional zip and velocity. Although he certainly is not an athletic playmaker from the pocket like Roethlisberger and Luck, the fact that Arians was able to build an explosive offense behind a classic drop-back passer like Couch suggests he could craft an offense to suit Glennon's game. In addition, the presence of a big-time playmaker like Larry Fitzgerald would give Glennon as dominant No. 1 receiver to target routinely in the passing game.