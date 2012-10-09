Matt Barkley or Geno Smith? Browns leading the way

We've just past the quarter point of the 2012 season and some teams are in serious danger of completely falling out of the race for No. 1, the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NFL Draft that is.
Congratulations to the New Orleans Saints for exiting the list with a huge win over the San Diego Chargers. Or should I say controversial win over the Chargers? I have a few things to say about this game, I'm just unclear if the NFL editors will allow me to say it. But I'm going to give it a go and hopefully, it will still there when you're reading it.
[Section redacted]
Sorry for the language, but it needed to be said. Thank you for hearing me out on that, I really needed to purge there.
But before we take a look at the bottom six, we should point out there was a time when this was nearly an NFC West affair about a year ago. Now the NFC West is the best division in football, based on records.
And it should be noted we probably need to start working on new artwork to include Geno Smith, who has thrown 24 touchdowns without an interception.
And without further ado ...
Others receiving votes:Green Bay Packers (2-3); Detroit Lions (1-3); Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-3), Oakland Raiders (1-3); and Dallas Cowboys (2-2).
Got a comment or a question? Don't waste your brilliant, biting flame in the comment section, hit Rank up via Twitter or via Facebook Also be sure to catch the latest on the Dave Dameshek Football Program.