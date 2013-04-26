Matt Barkley, Marcus Lattimore among best left in 2013 NFL Draft

Thomas was one of the top ballhawks in college football in 2012, nabbing eight interceptions -- three of which were pick-sixes. Though his strong nose for the ball is unrivaled among the defenders in this year's class, he remains available heading into Day 3. Thomas' slide down the charts can be partly attributed to his pedestrian athletic numbers, but scouts who are swayed by those are overlooking his natural instincts and skills as a playmaker. Last season, Thomas added 12 tackles for loss -- plus four sacks and four forced fumbles -- to a résumé that is impressive from every angle. Most importantly, he displayed a knack for playmaking that is critical in today's game, which is why I believe he will be a big-time player at the next level.