Matt Barkley leads 2013 draft prospects facing pro-day pressure

Jarvis Jones, LB, Georgia: After he chose to not work out at the combine, I slotted Jones fairly low in my mock draft, giving him to the Green Bay Packers with the 26th overall pick. This prompted a call from Jones' agent, Joel Segal, who wanted to know why I had the linebacker prospect -- seen as a top-10 talent by some -- being drafted that low. I explained to him that it was because he didn't work out. I think Jones is putting himself at a disadvantage at his pro day; because he didn't lift or jump or run in Indianapolis, he'll have to do all of that in Georgia, in addition to performing well in his positional drills. The prospects who worked out in Indy, by contrast, are free to focus solely on their drills. Jones will have to work twice as hard as many of his peers.