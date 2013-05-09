Matt Barkley is a perfect fit for Philadelphia Eagles' new system

I've watched Barkley progress throughout his career and believe he is the ultimate game manager, with a "pass-first" point guard mentality that allows him to distribute the ball to the open guy, rather than forcing it to a designated playmaker. During his final two seasons at USC, Barkley's top two targets (Robert Woods and Marqise Lee) averaged 93.5 and 95.5 receptions per season, respectively. Additionally, Barkley frequently targeted the Trojans' tight ends and running backs, offsetting the two-deep coverage utilized by most opponents to take away the explosive weapons on the outside. This was particularly effective in 2011, when Barkley directed a USC offense that finished with eight players boasting 10 or more receptions, including a pair of tight ends (Randall Telfer and Xavier Grimble) who combined to snag 41 balls for 417 yards and nine touchdowns.