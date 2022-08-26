Around the NFL

Matt Araiza not playing in Bills' preseason finale Friday following civil lawsuit alleging gang rape of minor 

Published: Aug 26, 2022 at 07:35 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza, who on Thursday was accused in a civil lawsuit of taking part in the gang rape of a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University in 2021, will not play Friday in his team's preseason finale against the Carolina Panthers, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Araiza traveled with the team to Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Thursday and was in attendance pregame on Friday. He is currently the only punter on the Bills' roster. Buffalo backup quarterback Matt Barkley punted for the team on Friday.

The lawsuit, filed Thursday in San Diego County Superior Court, alleges Araiza had sex with a then-17-year-old girl at an off-campus home, where Araiza resided, and then took her to a room where she was repeatedly raped. Araiza was accused along with two other football players: Zavier Leonard, currently on the San Diego State roster; and Nowlin "Pa'a" Ewaliko, who is not listed on the team's current roster. Araiza was a star punter for SDSU as a redshirt junior in 2021, winning the Ray Guy Award as the nation's best punter before foregoing his senior season to enter the 2022 NFL Draft.

No arrests have been made and San Diego Police have not publicly identified any suspects, according to the Associated Press.

"We were recently made aware of a civil complaint involving Matt from October 2021," the Bills said in a statement on Thursday, obtained by NFL Network's Mike Giardi. "Due to the serious nature of the complaint, we conducted a thorough examination of this matter. As this is an ongoing civil case, we will have no other comment at this point."

The NFL's Personnel Conduct Policy does not apply to incidents that take place prior to a player being drafted or joining a team. If criminal charges are filed against Araiza, however, he would then be subject to a league investigation and potential disciplinary action, per the league policy.

Kerry Armstrong, Araiza's attorney, has denied the rape accusation, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Araiza was selected in the sixth round of the 2022 draft.

Related Content

news

Bills-Panthers game delayed due to lightning near Bank of America Stadium

The Panthers' preseason finale versus the Buffalo Bills has been delayed due to inclement weather in the Charlotte area.

news

Ravens OT Ronnie Stanley (ankle) passes physical, coming off PUP list

Ronnie Stanley took a significant step toward a healthy return Friday when he passed his physical. The Ravens announced Stanley's successful physical examination, clearing the way for him to get back on the field perhaps in time for Week 1.

news

Saints QB Jameis Winston expected to start tonight vs. Chargers

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston is expected to play versus the Chargers tonight, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. It will be Winston's first game action since tearing his ACL in Week 8 of 2021.

news

Jets' Robert Saleh not closing door on Denzel Mims reconciliation: 'I'm not going to say it's over with him'

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims has requested a trade after finding himself buried on the depth chart, but head coach Robert Saleh isn't ready to call it "over" with the third-year pro.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Aug. 26

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Bears' Teven Jenkins ready to seize starting right guard job following trade rumors

Chicago Bears offensive lineman Teven Jenkins was the subject of trade rumors less than a month ago, but now he's looking at an opportunity to earn the starting job at right guard.

news

Ravens safety Chuck Clark confirms he requested trade following Kyle Hamilton selection

The Ravens bulked up their safety corps this offseason, signing Marcus Williams to a big free-agent deal and swiping rookie Kyle Hamilton with the draft. The decision to draft Hamilton in the first round caught starter Chuck Clark by surprise.

news

Matt LaFleur: Jordan Love 'did a lot of good things' in Packers' preseason action

While the preseason numbers weren't glowing, Jordan Love displayed improvement in his pocket presence and reading defenses, and threw a number of nice balls in Thursday night's preseason loss in Kansas City.

news

Niners QB Trey Lance 'not going to make too big of a deal' of ugly preseason outing vs. Texans

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance played three series -- 22 snaps -- completing 7-of-11 passes for 49 yards, was sacked once, and scrambled once for one yard.

news

Chiefs honored Len Dawson with choir huddle before preseason game vs. Packers

The Kansas City Chiefs paid tribute to Hall of Fame great Len Dawson before the first snap of Thursday night's preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers, honoring the quarterback who died this week at 87.

news

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza accused in civil lawsuit of participating in gang rape of minor

Buffalo Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza and two others have been accused in a civil lawsuit of gang raping a minor during an off-campus party at San Diego State University last year.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE