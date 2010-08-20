Mathews, Spiller among players with increasing draft value

Ahmad Bradshaw, RB, Giants: Much like the situation in Dallas, a committee look is almost certain for the G-Men this season. But Bradshaw, not Brandon Jacobs, is the runner to draft from this Big Apple duo. He's seen time with the first-team offense in camp and actually got the start against the Jets on Monday night. Bradshaw is clearly a better playmaker, and he's coming off a season where he put up more fantasy points than Jacobs despite not being at 100 percent. Bradshaw has sleeper written all over him.