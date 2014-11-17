Mathews returns, but Oliver remains relevant

With Ball dealing with his injury and Ronnie Hillman already ruled out for the next several weeks, it was C.J. Anderson who led the Broncos backfield for the second straight week. He did most of his damage in the passing game, racking up a career high 86 yards on eight catches and added nine carries for 29 rushing yards. Since he's the only healthy back currently in Denver, Anderson should be owned in all leagues. Anderson has RB1 potential as part of the Broncos high-powered offense but faces three tough matchups in a row with Miami, Kansas City and Buffalo next on the schedule.