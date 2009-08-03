Mason's return means decreased fantasy value for Clayton, Williams

Clayton, a one-time fantasy sleeper who has never reached his potential at the NFL level, moves back to second on the depth chart and is now worth little more than a late-round flier. The veteran injured his hamstring during Sunday's practice and was carted off the field, but the ailment isn't considered to be serious. Williams, who also tweaked his hamstring, now has no real value in most drafts. Reserve wideouts Yamon Figurs and Marcus Smith also won't figure into the draft equation this season.