One of the most trying weeks in recent memory for the Steelers ended in one of Pittsburgh's highest highs this season: utter destruction of the Broncos on Black Friday.

The past three days has seen Pittsburgh bench Aaron Rodgers for Mason Rudolph late Tuesday night, Rodgers take to television Wednesday afternoon to explain he had wanted Mike McCarthy to give up play-calling duties while alleging the coach has fallen asleep during and/or skipped meetings, and team president Art Rooney II criticize the four-time MVP for "insubordination" after releasing him.

Perhaps more importantly for the immediate future of the team, though, the hectic period of roughly 72 hours ended with the Steelers snapping a two-game losing streak, rallying around their coach and each other to drown out the noise with a 27-5 win over Denver that was keyed by a wonderful defensive showing and Rudolph's veteran composure under center.

Unsurprisingly, McCarthy told reporters his message to the team throughout all the turmoil was football-focused.

“I really don’t have one," he said postgame when asked about his reaction to all the comments on the Rodgers situation. "Let’s just be real here. There’s only so much time and energy in the day, and I think when you go through things like that, I have to put all my energy into winning. I get that this is part of the responsibility and the opinion and comments of others is why I’m in here to answer questions, but I’m focused on winning. We got the win done today. It was definitely a hard-travel week for us as a football team. I’m proud of our players, I’m proud of our coaching staff, I’m proud of our support staff, and I really appreciate all the other support.”

Rudolph was more willing to get into the specifics of how adeptly the firestorm was handled by McCarthy, who he said quickly worked to morph the game to suit the 31-year-old QB's strengths.

“It was impressive," Rudolph told reporters of McCarthy. "Neither of us had been through that kind of week, plus you had the short week. I just can’t say enough. He’s obviously handling a multitude of managerial things and statements and press conferences, and then also taking the time to make sure that his play-calling responsibilities are first and foremost. Unbelievable week. He balanced a lot. Proud of the way our team rallied around him and made it known, like, dude we’re behind you. Let’s block out the noise and go win a game.”