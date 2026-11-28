Mason Rudolph proud of way Steelers 'rallied around' Mike McCarthy to cap 'challenging' week with win
One of the most trying weeks in recent memory for the Steelers ended in one of Pittsburgh's highest highs this season: utter destruction of the Broncos on Black Friday.
The past three days has seen Pittsburgh bench Aaron Rodgers for Mason Rudolph late Tuesday night, Rodgers take to television Wednesday afternoon to explain he had wanted Mike McCarthy to give up play-calling duties while alleging the coach has fallen asleep during and/or skipped meetings, and team president Art Rooney II criticize the four-time MVP for "insubordination" after releasing him.
Perhaps more importantly for the immediate future of the team, though, the hectic period of roughly 72 hours ended with the Steelers snapping a two-game losing streak, rallying around their coach and each other to drown out the noise with a 27-5 win over Denver that was keyed by a wonderful defensive showing and Rudolph's veteran composure under center.
Unsurprisingly, McCarthy told reporters his message to the team throughout all the turmoil was football-focused.
“I really don’t have one," he said postgame when asked about his reaction to all the comments on the Rodgers situation. "Let’s just be real here. There’s only so much time and energy in the day, and I think when you go through things like that, I have to put all my energy into winning. I get that this is part of the responsibility and the opinion and comments of others is why I’m in here to answer questions, but I’m focused on winning. We got the win done today. It was definitely a hard-travel week for us as a football team. I’m proud of our players, I’m proud of our coaching staff, I’m proud of our support staff, and I really appreciate all the other support.”
Rudolph was more willing to get into the specifics of how adeptly the firestorm was handled by McCarthy, who he said quickly worked to morph the game to suit the 31-year-old QB's strengths.
“It was impressive," Rudolph told reporters of McCarthy. "Neither of us had been through that kind of week, plus you had the short week. I just can’t say enough. He’s obviously handling a multitude of managerial things and statements and press conferences, and then also taking the time to make sure that his play-calling responsibilities are first and foremost. Unbelievable week. He balanced a lot. Proud of the way our team rallied around him and made it known, like, dude we’re behind you. Let’s block out the noise and go win a game.”
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Though it was by no means an offensive explosion, whatever tweaks made to accommodate the seismic shift at quarterback worked versus Denver.
Despite only a short time to prepare as starter on an already short week, Rudolph performed admirably during a rainy game that seemed to affect the Broncos offense to a far greater degree.
He completed 9 of 15 passes for 142 yards, with a 22-yard touchdown strike to DK Metcalf in the first quarter. Two plays before the TD, he hit Germie Bernard for a 58-yard gain to switch the field, and in the fourth quarter found Roman Wilson deep for a 37-yard connection that led to a field goal.
As Rudolph kept Denver's D honest, Pittsburgh reestablished a run game that had gone missing in recent weeks, doling out 31 combined carries to Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle for 117 yards. Making the 20th start of his career and his first since Week 12 of last year, Rudolph found the full support of his defense -- both leading up to the game and throughout it.
“They all had the same mixed emotions that I did," Rudolph said regarding his teammates. "Like just shocked, what on earth just happened when you wake up Wednesday morning. I thought that after the initial shock sort of passed through, they just made it known they were with me, behind me, and it wasn’t like a throw in the towel, season’s over vibe.”
Far from throwing in the towel, Pittsburgh's defense had the Black and Gold faithful whipping their terrible ones in a frenzy.
The Steelers bottled up promising rookie Jonah Coleman for 26 yards on 15 attempts and refused to let Bo Nix settle in or make ground on a typical Denver comeback attempt. Nix went 22 of 40 for only 169 yards, and 81.8% of his completions came under 9 air yards. He connected only four times throwing beyond 10 air yards, and twice threw picks on attempts of that distance.
His first interception, a ball flung into no man's land between Evan Engram and Jaylen Waddle, landed in the hands of Jalen Ramsey, who returned it for a pick six. His second INT to Daylen Everette ended all hopes of a Denver miracle.
The turnovers were a byproduct of Nix being frequently made uncomfortable in the pocket, highlighted most obviously by his fumble while dropping back near the mouth of his own end zone, which was recovered by T.J. Watt for a TD.
Both Pittsburgh's two defensive scores and the Rudolph TD to Metcalf took place in the first half, leading to a 24-5 halftime lead the Broncos never chipped away at again.
Given the number of leaders on Pittsburgh's defense, the strong response on that side of the ball is hardly shocking. McCarthy and essentially every player who spoke after the win lauded locker room stalwarts, Watt and Cameron Heyward, for helping guide the team through the trying times ahead of hosting Denver.
“There was a lot going on this week," Heyward said. "Can’t say enough about the men just locking back in. A situation happens and it can go one of two ways. And for our group to just strengthen and hold each other accountable and move forward, I think is huge. Our guys did that today.”
As time was ticking down on a resilient Steelers victory, play-by-play announcer Al Michaels read a message from Rodgers claiming he went on the Pat McAfee Show Wednesday because the team took the situation public and also "barred" him from the facility.
It was a somewhat bizarre footnote to the game. Much like the Steelers began the Black Friday contest playing as if immune to the chaos wrought by the Rodgers situation, they continued on undeterred for victory.
Seemingly galvanized by all that transpired, the Steelers were able to get back in the win column, perhaps snapped out of the funk that had led to losses the past two weeks by all the shake up. They now sit at 7-4 with a 74% playoff probability.
Will the momentum continue as their new normal becomes more of a settled-in reality than a race to prepare for an NFL game?
When asked if the team was actually brought closer by the past couple days, Watt provided a typically level-headed response: "Time will tell."