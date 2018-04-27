Mason Rudolph drafted No. 76 overall by Steelers

Around the NFL

Published: Apr 27, 2018 at 02:47 PM
Pittsburgh has drafted a developmental quarterback for the second consecutive year.

The Steelers traded up with the Seahawks to select Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph with the No. 76 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Seattle received the Nos. 79 (Rasheem Green) and 220 overall picks as compensation.

Last year's draft brought Josh Dobbs in the fourth round, but the former Tennessee star struggled in preseason action. Rudolph figures to vie with Dobbs for the opportunity to step in when 36-year-old starter Ben Roethlisberger eventually retires.

"It's not Ben's job to teach me anything. It's my job to learn," Rudolph said after being selected. "I'm going to work my butt off."

Winner of the 2017 Johnny Unitas Golden Arm award, Rudolph is ranked No. 37 on NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock's list of the top 100 players in the draft.

At nearly 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, he offers prototypical size for a pocket passer. He's also the best deep-ball thrower in this year's class, per Mayock. On the flip side, Rudolph struggles to escape pressure and was often targeting wide-open receivers in the Cowboys' remedial offense.

"He reminded me of Matt Ryan," one scout told BobMcGinnFootball.com. "He's calm, cool, collected, accurate. He's faster than Ryan. Pocket passer. High three-quarters delivery. Excellent deep-ball accuracy. Good enough athlete. Not a runner. People are down on him but all he does for four years is win."

The Steelers will reunite Rudolph with his favorite college receiver, James Washington, who was drafted in the second round:

