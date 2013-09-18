Mason Foster's interception return for TD is best of Week 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Mason Foster intercepted a Drew Brees pass and returned it 85 yards for a touchdown Sunday, making it the Week 2 "Performance Moment of the Week," presented by Bridgestone.
Although the Bucs lost the game to the New Orleans Saints, 16-14, the interception was a key moment and gave Tampa Bay a temporary lead. The pass seemed to go right into Foster's arms, and his fellow defenders quickly morphed into blockers, surrounding Foster as he rumbled his way to the end zone.
Foster finished the game with three tackles and four assists. Foster and the rest of the Bucs will take on the New England Patriots in Week 3.