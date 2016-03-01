Mason Crosby signs four-year contract with Packers

Mason Crosby has proven himself to be a dependable kicker for the Green Bay Packers. On Tuesday, the team rewarded him for it.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Crosby has signed a $16.1 million, four-year contract with the Packers, according to a source close to the player. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus, too. Crosby, 31, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Packers after being selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft.
Crosby's agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed the deal on Twitter.
Crosby is coming off another solid season. He made 22 of 26 field goals in 2015, including a long of 56 yards. He made every one of his 36 extra point attempts, making him one of only five kickers who were perfect on PATs in the regular season and playoffs.