Around the NFL

Mason Crosby signs four-year contract with Packers

Published: Mar 01, 2016 at 10:55 AM

Mason Crosby has proven himself to be a dependable kicker for the Green Bay Packers. On Tuesday, the team rewarded him for it.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that Crosby has signed a $16.1 million, four-year contract with the Packers, according to a source close to the player. The deal includes a $5 million signing bonus, too. Crosby, 31, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Packers after being selected in the sixth round of the 2007 NFL Draft.

Crosby's agent, Mike McCartney, confirmed the deal on Twitter.

Crosby is coming off another solid season. He made 22 of 26 field goals in 2015, including a long of 56 yards. He made every one of his 36 extra point attempts, making him one of only five kickers who were perfect on PATs in the regular season and playoffs.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

J.J. Watt on potential return vs. Rams: 'We'll make that decision as we get closer' to Monday

The Cardinals designated defensive end J.J. Watt to return after going on injured reserve following shoulder surgery back in October. Still, the former Defensive Player of the Year isn't promising he'll be on the field for Monday's postseason showdown with the Rams.
news

Giants owner John Mara calls end of 2021 season the lowest moment in lifelong association with franchise

Giants owner John Mara addressed the club's latest head coaching change Wednesday -- the team's fourth search for the right answer in that role since Tom Coughlin's exit after the 2015 season -- and described it as the most embarrassed he's ever been about the franchise over his lifelong association with it.
news

Big Ben jokes underdog Steelers 'don't have a chance' vs. Chiefs: 'Let's just go play and have fun'

﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ is leaning into the Steelers' underdog role ahead of Sunday night's rematch with the Chiefs. "We probably aren't supposed to be here," the Pittsburgh quarterback said Wednesday.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons, OT Tyron Smith removed from reserve/COVID-19 list

COVID-19 kept Cowboys standouts Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith from playing in the team's regular-season finale against the Eagles, but it won't keep them out of the club's playoff opener. The two have been removed from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's playoff opener against the 49ers.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Wednesday, Jan. 12

One day after Buccaneers LB ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ was removed from the COVID list, LB ﻿Lavonte David﻿ and RBs ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ and ﻿Giovani Bernard﻿ were designated to return from injured reserve. Also, the latest NFL roster and injury news from Wednesday.
news

Rams signing former All-Pro safety Eric Weddle out of retirement

The Rams are turning to an old friend for their playoff push. In light of a season-ending injury to Jordan Fuller, Los Angeles is signing veteran ﻿Eric Weddle﻿. The former All-Pro last played in the NFL in 2019.
news

Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs prepared to air it out despite freezing temperatures in Patriots-Bills

Catching passes from Bills quarterback Josh Allen when he dials up maximum velocity is tough enough. Doing it with numb fingers is even tougher, and that's what Stefon Diggs will be dealing with Saturday night. 
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne: Missing rookie season like going to birthday party but not eating cake

Jaguars first-round RB ﻿Travis Etienne﻿ missed his entire rookie campaign after suffering a season-ending Lisfranc injury in the preseason that required surgery. Etienne said sitting on the sidelines was tough on Sundays, likening the experiencing to having a birthday party and not having cake.
news

Julio Jones, finally healthy, ready for postseason run with top-seeded Titans

﻿Julio Jones﻿ didn't alter the Titans' 2021 season as expected following his trade from Atlanta, but there is still a chance for the star receiver to make a lasting impact in the postseason.
news

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Titans QB Ryan Tannehill lead Players of the Week

Tennessee quarterback Ryan Tannehill and Dallas QB Dak Prescott highlight the Week 18 Players of the Week. 
news

Falcons GM Terry Fontenot says nothing has changed with Calvin Ridley's status for 2022

Atlanta general manager Terry Fontenot said Tuesday there is no update on the status of Falcons star receiver ﻿Calvin Ridley﻿, who missed most of the season while addressing his mental health issues.
news

Eagles DC Gannon focused on slowing 'trained killer' Tom Brady in postseason rematch vs. Buccaneers

Eagles DC Jonathan Gannon explains how Bucs QB Tom Brady is so effective and what his defense needs to do to slow him down in Super Wild Card Weekend.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW