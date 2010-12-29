Maryland WR Smith applying for draft with year of eligibility left

WASHINGTON -- Maryland wide receiver Torrey Smith said Wednesday that he will apply for inclusion in the 2011 NFL Draft.
Smith announced his intention following the Terrapins' 51-20 victory over East Carolina in the Military Bowl.
Smith has one year of eligibility remaining, but he already has graduated. He said it was a tough decision, but the fact that he has his degree makes outgoing coach Ralph Friedgen comfortable with the choice.
Smith tied for first in the Atlantic Coast Conference with 12 touchdown catches this season -- including a school-record four last month against N.C. State. He had 152 career catches for 2,215 yards at Maryland, and his 19 touchdown receptions are second in school history.
Smith also holds the ACC career record with 2,983 yards on kickoff returns.
