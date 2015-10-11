Maryland dismisses Randy Edsall following 2-4 start

Published: Oct 11, 2015 at 06:42 AM
Randy Edsall TOS 151011

The University of Maryland has informed Randy Edsall that he is out as head coach, the school announced Sunday. Offensive coordinator Mike Locksley will serve as interim coach.

"We appreciate Randy's tireless commitment to the University of Maryland," Maryland Director of Athletics Kevin Anderson said in a statement. "This was a difficult decision, but ultimately this is the best course of action for our football program moving forward."

The school also relieved assistant head coach/outside linebackers coach Lyndon Johnosn of his duties.

Maryland lost to Ohio State, 49-28, on Saturday, and that represented a third consecutive lopsided defeat. Maryland (2-4, 0-2 Big Ten) has been outscored 122-34 during its three-game losing streak. Including an earlier defeat against Bowling Green, Maryland's four losses have come by an average of four touchdowns.

Following the game, Edsall didn't take well to questions about his future in the postgame press conference and stormed out of interview. A report emerged Thursday indicating that a midseason coaching change could take place at Maryland. Maryland has a bye next week before hosting Penn State on Oct. 24.

Edsall replaced Ralph Friedgen at Maryland in 2011 after going 74-70 in 12 years at Connecticut. Edsall compiled a 22-33 record while running the program. His best finishes at Maryland were in 2013 and 2014, when his team finished 7-6 and reached bowl games (losing both).

Edsall took over at Maryland after taking Connecticut to the Fiesta Bowl in 2011. That culminated a successful run in which Edsall took the Huskies from the NCAA Division I-AA level to Division I-A. He has the most wins for a head football coach in Connecticut history.

