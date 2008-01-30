Mary J. Blige, Maroon 5 headline Pepsi Smash concert series

Mary's eighth studio CD, Growing Pains, comes on the heels of Mary's best-selling anthology Reflections (2006). It's also her first CD of new material since The Breakthrough debuted at #1, selling over an astonishing 700,000 copies its first week - setting a record at that time as the best opening week for a solo R&B female artist in SoundScan history. The album's first single, "Be Without You," also made chart history by holding down the #1 spot on the Billboard "Top R&B/Hip Hop Albums" chart for a record breaking sixteen (16) straight weeks; making it her biggest hit, so far, of a career filled with them. In addition "Be Without You" made its way into history books when it became the longest running #1 song on the R&B chart in over 40 years. As if that wasn't achievement enough The Breakthrough and "Be Without You" earned an astonishing eight (8) Grammy award nominations with Mary winning three (3).