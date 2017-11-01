Around the NFL

Marvin Lewis 'relieved' AJ McCarron trade fell through

Published: Nov 01, 2017 at 06:53 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Marvin Lewis views Tuesday's epically botched trade with the Browns as a blessing in disguise for the Cincinnati Bengals.

The team's coach met with reporters Wednesday, expressing happiness over having AJ McCarron still sitting on the roster behind starting quarterback Andy Dalton.

"AJ is a very valuable member of this team and I told him that yesterday [after] everything," Lewis said. "Frankly, I was relieved, so I don't have to go through those gymnastics of the next step. He's a great kid. He's a true team player. He's a leader. He's a leader on this football team, and that's why we felt like he's such a valuable asset and the man upstairs was very clear about it, and so forth, of how we felt about him. So that's the key."

"I'm not angry. I'm not upset," McCarron told reporters, per the team's official site. "It feels good to be wanted," McCarron said. "Today I'm going to thank Mr. Brown personally. I admire that he was going to give me an opportunity to go start and play somewhere. I really appreciate that of him. He's been an unbelievable owner in my experience here."

Late Tuesday, the Browns and the Bengals agreed to a trade that would send McCarron to Cleveland in exchange for the team's second- and third-round picks in 2018. The swap was short-circuited, though, when the Brownsfiled their paperwork to the NFL after the 4 p.m. ET deadline, nixing the deal.

The highly unusual (and embarrassing) gaffe resulted in both teams pointing fingers over who botched the trade, but reporting by Mary Kay Cabot of The Plain Dealer suggests that Cleveland's front office went about the process in unorthodox fashion, triggering the missed deadline.

The Browns appealed to the NFL to allow the trade to go through, but the league refused to budge, leaving McCarron in a Bengals uniform for the rest of the season.

Lewis "sounded like he was still in disbelief about what happened yesterday," per ESPN's Katherine Terrell, with the coach telling reporters that notifying the league office is a "pretty easy" thing to do.

The failed trade raises plenty of questions about the relationship between Cleveland's coaching staff and front office, not the least being why McCarron was seen worthy of a second- and third- round pick one day after the Patriots shipped Jimmy Garoppolo to the Niners for a lone second-rounder.

Chalk it up as another frustrating wave of events for a Browns team that, by now, is begging for nothing less than a modern-day version of the Warren Commission to descend and unpack these beguilements for all to see in broad daylight.

Ultimately, the Bengals will keep their backup passer while the Browns forge on as a mind-boggling riddle, wrapped in a mystery, inside an enigma.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Patriots QB Mac Jones doesn't know if he'll be starter after bye: 'We haven't talked about that'

Mac Jones, who was benched in the Patriots' loss to the Indianapolis Colts Sunday in Germany, said he has not been told if he'll be starting in Week 12 versus the New York Giants.  
news

Raiders claim CB Jack Jones off waivers from Patriots 

Cornerback Jack Jones, waived Monday by the New England Patriots, is being claimed by the Las Vegas Raiders, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, via Jones' agent J. Tooson, on Tuesday. 
news

Best moment to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of 2023 season

NFL.com breaks down the best moments to stream on NFL+ from each Week 10 game of the 2023 season.
news

NFL Health & Safety: Data sensor technology provides insights, better care for players

A look at efforts the NFL is undertaking using data sensor technology to improve player health and safety.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 14

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Bills fire offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey; Joe Brady to take over as interim OC

The Buffalo Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady to take over as interim OC, the team announced on Tuesday morning.
news

Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch (neck) to miss remainder of 2023 season

Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch will miss the remainder of the 2023 season due to a neck injury, owner Jerry Jones announced on Tuesday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on fourth down calls: 'Just wear a diaper before some of these games'

Head coach Dan Campbell went four of five on fourth down on Sunday and has some advice for those watching any Lions game this year. "Here's what I would say, because I tell my family this, just wear a diaper before some of these games," he said.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh: Keaton Mitchell in line for more reps Thursday night vs. Bengals 

Ravens rookie Keaton Mitchell is electric when he gets the ball. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters on Monday that Mitchell should see a larger share of reps this Thursday night vs. the Bengals.
news

Bengals preparing for a 'playoff game in November' on Thursday night vs. Ravens

The Cincinnati Bengals have a pivotal game this Thursday night against the Baltimore Ravens.
news

Broncos coach Sean Payton on Denver's three-game win streak: A 'fine line between a groove and a rut'

After Denver's 24-22 win over the Buffalo Bills, Broncos head coach Sean Payton says there's a "fine line between a groove and a rut."
news

Bills QB Josh Allen on offense's chances for turnaround after 24-22 loss to Broncos: 'It's no secret that the clock's ticking'

With the Buffalo Bills losing to a game-winning field goal to the Denver Broncos, quarterback Josh Allen told reporters after the game that "it's no secret that the clock's ticking."