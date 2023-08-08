Marvin Lewis, Mike Zimmer selected as head coaches for 2024 Polynesian Bowl

The Polynesian Bowl announced Tuesday that former NFL coaches Marvin Lewis and Mike Zimmer will serve as head coaches for next year's annual all-star game.

Lewis, a former AP NFL Coach of the Year who coached the Cincinnati Bengals for 16 seasons, will be the head coach for Team Mauka (Mountain). Zimmer, a defensive coordinator under Lewis in Cincinnati and former Vikings head coach for eight seasons, will coach Team Makai (Ocean).

"I am honored to be selected as the head coach of Team Mauka," Lewis said in a statement. "Football unites people from all walks of life and it's a privilege to mentor and guide these young athletes on and off the field."

Added Zimmer, "I am thrilled to be part of the Polynesian Bowl. It's incredible to witness the talent and passion these players bring to the game. Let's make it an unforgettable experience and a celebration of football and cultural excellence!"

Previous Polynesian Bowl coaches include Romeo Crennel, Mark Richt, Doug Williams, Steve Spurrier and Dick Vermeil.