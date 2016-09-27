Marvin Jones, Sam Bradford among best new additions

Long represents the most common type of Patriots pickup: a grizzled veteran, often injury-prone and discounted, looking for a ring. Belichick loves these guys. After two lost seasons in St. Louis, Long appears to be having the time of his life lining up all over the field and getting after the quarterback in New England. He is playing more than expected because of the suspension of Rob Ninkovich and has quickly established himself as one of the Patriots' key defensive players, all for $2.375 million on one year. It wouldn't be a surprise if Long winds up cashing in elsewhere, leaving Belichick to start the process all over again by looking for a new set of archetypes.