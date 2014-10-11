Around the NFL

Marvin Jones ruled out for Bengals vs. Panthers

Published: Oct 11, 2014 at 03:24 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Marvin Jones might have been listed as questionable on the Cincinnati Bengals' injury report, but he won't play Sunday against the Carolina Panthers.

The receiver was downgraded to out ahead of Sunday's game.

It's not a surprise in the least that Jones won't see action, as the wideout has missed practice this entire week with an ankle injury. Jones hasn't seen the field this season after suffering a foot injury back in August.

The news, however, confirms that the Bengals will be without two dynamic receivers. A.J. Green is "day to day" after wearing a walking boot Friday and is not expected to play Sunday.

Mohamed Sanu will be Andy Dalton's No. 1 target Sunday. Sanu is tied for the team lead in receptions (17) to go along with 234 yards receiving and two touchdowns.

With a lack of playmakers on the outside, expect Bengals offensive coordinator Hue Jackson to rely on running backs Giovani Bernard and Jeremy Hill to both pound it on the ground and supplement in the passing attack.

