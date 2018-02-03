Marvin Jones: Detroit Lions could have top NFL offense

"With our second year, you seen a lot of improvement," Jones said. "You seen a lot of continuity within all of us, cause it was all of our first year in the system, [offensive coordinator] Jim Bob [Cooter] included, so we're all getting to know each other and stuff. And this past year I think a lot of things were done. It was great in terms of how we connect with each other, what we expect and stuff like that. and he's great at doing it, so it's nothing but excitement coming forth."