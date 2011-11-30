Martz won't discuss reports he's interested in two college jobs

Published: Nov 30, 2011 at 05:42 PM

Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Mike Martz declined comment Wednesday on reports that he's interested in the vacant head coaching jobs at Arizona State and UCLA.

"You know, anything about those kinds of things, I would never discuss. I have a job, and this job is the only one I can discuss. It would be very inappropriate for me to talk about anything like that," said Martz, according to the Chicago Tribune.

Martz is in the final year of his contract with the Bears. He turned down a one-year extension during the offseason that would have paid him his current salary of $1 million.

He was an assistant coach at Arizona State in the 1980s and early '90s. NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora, citing a league source, reported this week that Martz would be interested in several prominent West Coast college head-coaching positions, UCLA and Arizona State among them.

Bears coach Lovie Smith was asked about the rumors as well.

"No. I don't know anything about that," Smith said. "I can tell you about the Chicago Bears. Mike Martz was here working his butt off today. I know that."

