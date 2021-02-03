Around the NFL

Marty Schottenheimer in stable condition after being moved to hospice center

Published: Feb 03, 2021 at 02:52 PM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

nfl.com

Longtime NFL coach Marty Schottenheimer's battle with Alzheimer's continues.

The family of the 77-year-old released a statement to ESPN stating that Schottenheimer has been placed in hospice care.

Diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014, former NFL head coach Marty Schottenheimer was moved to a hospice facility near his home in Charlotte, NC, on Saturday, January 30, where he is listed in stable condition following complications from his disease. The Schottenheimer family asks that you respect their privacy at this time.

"As a family we are surrounding him with love, said Pat Schottenheimer, his wife, and speaking on behalf of their children, Kristin and Brian, "and are soaking up the prayers and support from all those he impacted through his incredible life. In the way he taught us all, we are putting one foot in front of the other....one play at a time."

After a six-year playing career from 1965-1970 with the Buffalo Bills and Boston Patriots, Schottenheimer quickly rose through the coaching ranks to become the Cleveland Browns head coach in 1984 after four seasons as defensive coordinator.

For five years, Schottenheimer led Cleveland, compiling a 44-27 record, and suffered a few brutal playoff losses. He then guided the Kansas City Chiefs for 10 seasons, earning a 101-58-1 regular-season record with three postseason wins and seven losses. He spent a single season as Washington's head coach (8-8). The veteran coach took over in San Diego for five years, earning a 47-33 record. His team went 14-2 in his final year with the Chargers.

For his coaching career, Schottenheimer compiled a 200-126-1 record. He sits eighth all-time in wins.

Schottenheimer's son, Brian, was recently signed by the Jaguars as passing game coordinator.

