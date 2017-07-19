Around the NFL

Marty Hurney: I'll make right decisions for Panthers

Published: Jul 19, 2017 at 08:14 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Marty Hurney is back in charge of the Carolina Panthers for 2017.

Meeting with the media on Wednesday, the interim general manager said he would have full authority over the roster for the season, like a normal general manager.

"Right now for me, it's getting up to speed with [coach] Ron [Rivera] on the roster and the personnel people and the salary-cap guy, and just making sure that I'm ready to go when players report Tuesday to training camp," he said.

The Panthers plan to replace Hurney after the season with a full-time general manager. Hurney takes over for Dave Gettleman, who was fired by the team Monday.

Hurney was previously Carolina's GM from 2002 until he was fired in October 2012 and replaced by Gettleman. His ouster came after he gave out a slew of big-money contracts that hamstrung the organization.

Despite only owning the GM title for one year, Hurney said owner Jerry Richardson is trusting him to make decisions that could impact the franchise long-term.

"I'll make the right decisions for this organization, not only short-term, but long-term," he said. "I can only do it one way. Full board. Full go. I am interim, and I have that role, but I'm going to attack it just like I would any other year. I'm going to attack it and do what I think is best for this organization both short-term and long-term."

Two prominent Panthers, Thomas Davis and Greg Olsen, hope to get contract extensions this year. Hurney didn't address whether extensions for the veteran players were atop his priority list.

Even though his previous tenure ended sourly, Hurney said Wednesday he has a new outlook for his one-year on the job again.

"While we did a lot of things right, and I've realized we did do a lot of things right while I was here, we also made mistakes," he said of his previous tenure. "And I think I've learned from those mistakes. And I think that that different perspective is going to help me a lot. Again, it still comes down to we have so many good people here. This isn't about me -- it's about us. It's a 'we game.'

"On the field, upstairs -- it's about people working together, and we certainly -- coaching, personnel, business side, everybody in this organization -- we have good people. I know a lot of 'em in that locker room. I know a lot of 'em. I'm familiar with the six captains. There are guys that were here and left and are back again. I know those guys. I know the principles and the philosophies of this organization. I'm proud to be apart of it. I'm excited to get going. There's a lot to do."

