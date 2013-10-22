Martellus Bennett wants to punch Meriweather in face

Published: Oct 22, 2013 at 08:32 AM

Brandon Meriweather continues to take fire from members of the Chicago Bears.

On NFL Network
NFL Replay
will re-air the Washington Redskins' 45-41 win over the Chicago Bears from Week 7 on Wednesday, Oct. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.

» NFL Network schedule

The Washington Redskins safety -- suspended two games on Monday for two helmet-to-helmet hits on Bears players in the Week 7 win -- was ripped for his reckless play by Brandon Marshall on Sunday. Now Martellus Bennett took his turn during an appearance on WSCR-AM in Chicago.

"You got out of there without getting clobbered illegally by Brandon Meriweather, so that's a victory," one of the hosts said to Bennett, via the DC Sports Bog.

"Oh, I still want to punch him in the face," Bennett replied.

One of the hosts expressed disgust over Meriweather's glib tone in talking about his fines on Sunday.

"The scumbag," Bennett responded. "What it comes down to, at the end of the day, the players have got to look out for the players. There's a way to go out there and be a beast when you hit people, and have nobody want to come across the middle. But then there's a way not to do it, where you're deliberately hitting guys (high), or after the game you're saying, 'Oh, I've got to pay,' because you know what you did was wrong when you were doing it.

"Then it just becomes wrong. It's not ignorance, because he knows what he's doing, or guys know what they're doing. Some guys are making these attacks on other guys."

You have to wonder if Meriweather will change his style when he gets back on the field. Or if he could even if he tried.

The "Around The League Podcast" is now available on iTunes! Click here to listen and subscribe.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bills CB Tre'Davious White (ACL) to start season on reserve/PUP list

Tre'Davious White (ACL) will miss at least the first four games of the 2022 regular season after being placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list Tuesday, the team announced.

news

Move the Sticks: Breaking down Senior Bowl Watch List

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks with the Executive Director of the Reese's Senior Bowl Jim Nagy.

news

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan on bringing Jimmy Garoppolo back: 'There's no way that's bad for our team'

San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday that bringing back veteran QB Jimmy Garoppolo as a backup to young starter Trey Lance was a no-brainer, but didn't change the existing hierarchy of the starting lineup.

news

Texans releasing RB Marlon Mack, clearing way for rookie Dameon Pierce as starter

The Texans cut veteran running back Marlon Mack on Tuesday, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources informed of the decision.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE