Martellus Bennett wants to punch Meriweather in face

The Washington Redskins safety -- suspended two games on Monday for two helmet-to-helmet hits on Bears players in the Week 7 win -- was ripped for his reckless play by Brandon Marshall on Sunday. Now Martellus Bennett took his turn during an appearance on WSCR-AM in Chicago.
"You got out of there without getting clobbered illegally by Brandon Meriweather, so that's a victory," one of the hosts said to Bennett, via the DC Sports Bog.
"Oh, I still want to punch him in the face," Bennett replied.
One of the hosts expressed disgust over Meriweather's glib tone in talking about his fines on Sunday.
"The scumbag," Bennett responded. "What it comes down to, at the end of the day, the players have got to look out for the players. There's a way to go out there and be a beast when you hit people, and have nobody want to come across the middle. But then there's a way not to do it, where you're deliberately hitting guys (high), or after the game you're saying, 'Oh, I've got to pay,' because you know what you did was wrong when you were doing it.
"Then it just becomes wrong. It's not ignorance, because he knows what he's doing, or guys know what they're doing. Some guys are making these attacks on other guys."
You have to wonder if Meriweather will change his style when he gets back on the field. Or if he could even if he tried.