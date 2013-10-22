Martellus Bennett wants to punch Meriweather in face

"The scumbag," Bennett responded. "What it comes down to, at the end of the day, the players have got to look out for the players. There's a way to go out there and be a beast when you hit people, and have nobody want to come across the middle. But then there's a way not to do it, where you're deliberately hitting guys (high), or after the game you're saying, 'Oh, I've got to pay,' because you know what you did was wrong when you were doing it.