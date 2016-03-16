Martellus Bennett trade to Patriots helps Zach Miller

Fantasy-wise, I wouldn't expect Bennett to replicate the ridiculous totals that Aaron Hernandez did alongside Rob Gronkowski. Bennett is an excellent blocking tight end, and could be asked to do that plenty in addition to doing damage in the passing game. This offense has evolved since 2012, too, as Julian Edelman and Dion Lewis will command a fair share of targets. Let's not forget that no tight end not named Gronk has seen more than 42 targets -- not receptions -- since 2012. Bennett makes for a nice late-round best ball pick, and a handcuff to Gronk if you're the ultra-conservative type of fantasy player, but his prospects as a season-long starting tight end aren't very high. This is more of a great football move for the Patriots than a fantasy football move.