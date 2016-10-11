Martellus Bennett's third touchdown is best of Week 5

On the first drive of the second half, Brady situated the Pats with a first and 10 from Cleveland's 37. New England lined up with one back (James White) in the backfield and two tight ends, Gronk and Bennett on the outside, to the right. After Brady executed a play-action fake to White, Gronk and Bennett both peeled off their blocks to run streaks downfield. Though both tight ends were open, Brady found Bennett in stride after he beat cornerback Ibraheim Campbell, who was biting hard on the play-fake. With safety Jordan Poyer closing in fast from the middle of the field, Bennett leapt from the five-yard line toward the pylon and snuck the ball in for six, securing a 30-7 New England lead.