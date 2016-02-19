Martellus Bennett likely not part of Bears' rebuilding

The Chicago Bears will be a team of change in 2016 and while the focus might be a continuing overhaul of John Fox's defense, don't be surprised to see some familiar faces gone on offense.
Per NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport, it would be a surprise if Martellus Bennett returned next year. The veteran tight end is set to make more than $5 million in the final stanza of his contract. Bennett and the Bears were already an unhappy marriage before the 2015 season, and 439 receiving yards over 11 games didn't help matters, either.
The team's No. 2 tight end, Zach Miller, put up similar receiving yards and more touchdowns. Despite being 31, he seemed to develop a rapport with quarterback Jay Cutler during an increase in playing time.
So what happens next? The Bears could obviously trade Bennett, and there are more than a handful of NFL teams looking for a gifted blocking and receiving tight end. Bennett is one of the few in football who do both well.
They could also cut him outright and endure the dead money, which would amount to only $1.25 million.
But if a trade doesn't materialize, will it be worth it for Fox and the Bears to simply set Bennett free on the market? Sometimes an unhappy marriage just needs a little therapy.