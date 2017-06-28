Martellus Bennett: I'm not a downgrade from anyone

Bennett went on to explain that it's still sometimes jarring to hear himself called out on television if he didn't say or do anything -- an understandable position to take for a player who has quickly become a voice of reason around the NFL. And while the segment wasn't that defamatory to Bennett -- it was more about wondering if Cook's on-field relationship with Aaron Rodgers would be hard to replace -- he is confident enough in his ability to know that he's one of the most significant offensive moves the Packers have made in free agency during the Ted Thompson era.