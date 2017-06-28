Around the NFL

Martellus Bennett: I'm not a downgrade from anyone

Published: Jun 28, 2017 at 03:54 AM

Packers tight end Martellus Bennett didn't take kindly to a segment on Good Morning Football back in early April when it was suggested he might be a downgrade from Jared Cook in Green Bay.

Bennett further explained his stance on Wednesday.

"I'm not a downgrade from anyone," Bennett said on Good Morning Football. "I'm like Beyonce, let me upgrade you baby."

Bennett went on to explain that it's still sometimes jarring to hear himself called out on television if he didn't say or do anything -- an understandable position to take for a player who has quickly become a voice of reason around the NFL. And while the segment wasn't that defamatory to Bennett -- it was more about wondering if Cook's on-field relationship with Aaron Rodgers would be hard to replace -- he is confident enough in his ability to know that he's one of the most significant offensive moves the Packers have made in free agency during the Ted Thompson era.

Bennett is 30 with less football ahead than behind him, but that will not change some of the pillars of his game. Always an eager and ferocious run blocker, Bennett should bolster an already strong offensive line and ease the transition of Ty Montgomery to full-time running back alongside rookies Jamaal Williams, Aaron Jones and Devante Mays.

Along with his red-zone acumen, Bennett almost certainly will be the upgrade he's promised the Packers.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

