Martellus Bennett: Fantasy football's new stud TE

And while it seems likely that Montgomery will see 50 or more targets, at the end of the day, that is a big number for a running back. If Rodgers and the Packers are more aggressive in their play calling this year, meaning fewer check downs, Bennett could again be the beneficiary. Hell, the primary concern surrounding Montgomery this year is whether or not he'll hold up. If he gets hurt and we see Jamaal Williams, a traditional between-the-tackles running back, designed pass plays to the running back will be significantly reduced. Again, Bennett would be a massive beneficiary.