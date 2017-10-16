Around the NFL

Martavis Bryant requested trade from Steelers

Published: Oct 16, 2017 at 10:34 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off their most comprehensive victory of the season, but one of their top receivers still wants out.

Martavis Bryant recently requested a trade from the AFC North leaders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported late Sunday, per sources informed of Bryant's request. Rapoport noted that Bryant's teammates and coaches are well aware that the receiver is unhappy.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Bryant, however, said he didn't express unhappiness with the team.

"Nah. I'm good, man. I'm good to go," Bryant said when asked if he requested a trade. "Just gonna play ball ... finish strong and move on forward."

Bryant added that he recently spoke to Steelers coaches "about what I can do better and that's it."

Bryant also posted Sunday night on Twitter that he was happy in Pittsburgh.

The embattled wideout, who only one-month-and-change ago returned from his season-long suspension, has 15 receptions on 31 targets for 204 yards on the season. Bryant caught two balls for 27 yards against the Chiefs on Sunday.

This development is rather surprising considering how the franchise stuck with Bryant during his difficult return to the field. Banned for his violation of the league's policy on substances of abuse, the receiver was conditionally reinstated during the preseason and was only fully brought back into the fold the week before the season kicked off.

Before and during his suspension, Bryant earned the ire of his quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who on many occasions said, regarding Bryant's maturity, the receiver had to "toughen up" and "grow up." But so far this season, during which the Steelers have been embroiled in locker-room drama, Bryant has kept himself out of the tabloids.

Bryant remains one the game's top big-play threats, if not one of its most consistent producers. While Bryant remains Pittsburgh's second-most targeted receiver behind Antonio Brown, he has seen rookie JuJu Smith-Schuster eat up a couple of his targets and earn more of a role in Pittsburgh's offense.

Bryant would be a boon for a playoff-hungry, receiver-poor team, if Pittsburgh is willing to appease their dispirited receiver. The Steelers have until the Oct. 31 trade deadline to make a move.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Aaron Jones happy to re-sign with Green Bay, believes Packers have 'unfinished business'

After the threat of free agency made things unclear in Green Bay's backfield, running back Aaron Jones made it clear he wanted to remain a Packer after signing a four-year deal.  
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

The Raiders have added another wideout in free agency. Las Vegas announced Friday it has signed veteran receiver Willie Snead﻿. Check out what else is happening around the NFL on Friday.
news

Dolphins acquire No. 6 pick in 2021 draft from Eagles for No. 12 pick, 2022 first-rounder

The Dolphins acquired the No. 6 overall pick  in the 2021 NFL Draft from the Eagles, along with the No. 156 overall pick, in exchange for the No. 12 and No. 123 overall picks and a 2022 first-round selection. 
news

49ers acquire No. 3 overall pick from Dolphins; Miami gets No. 12 pick, two future firsts

The 49ers are acquiring the No. 3 overall pick in the 2021 draft from the Dolphins, while Miami gets the No. 12 overall pick, a third-round pick and two future first-round picks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Saints CB Marshon Lattimore arrested in Cleveland, accused of possessing stolen gun

New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore was arrested in Cleveland on Thursday evening, Cleveland police confirmed to NFL.com. Lattimore was arrested for failure to notify possession of a firearm, and on suspicion of receiving stolen property.
news

Leonard Fournette re-signing with Buccaneers for one year, up to $4M 

The Bucs are re-signing running back ﻿Leonard Fournette﻿ to a one-year deal worth $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday. The deal could see Fournette earn up to $4 million with incentives. 
news

Browns GM: John Johnson a player who 'doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market'

Browns GM Andrew Berry described safety John Johnson as a talented young player entering his prime who "doesn't usually make it to the free-agent market."
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: 'Dak is the keystone of this team'

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said he was "very excited" upon learning that franchise quarterback Dak Prescott had been signed to a long-term deal.
news

Art Rooney II: Steelers always wanted Ben Roethlisberger back in 2021

During a chat with fans on Thursday, Pittsburgh Steelers president Art Rooney II said the club wanted the 39-year-old veteran QB back as long as the money worked.
news

Seahawks re-signing DE Carlos Dunlap to two-year, $16.6M deal

A late-season addition to the team in 2020, pass rusher Carlos Dunlap is re-signing with the Seahawks on a two-year deal worth $16.6 million with $8.5 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported via Dunlap's agent Drew Rosenhaus. 
news

Seahawks, starting DT Jarran Reed parting ways

The Seattle Seahawks are moving on from longtime starting defensive tackle ﻿Jarran Reed﻿, either via release or trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday afternoon. Reed bid farewell to Seattle via social media, as well. 
news

Chiefs re-signing WR Demarcus Robinson to one-year deal

The Kansas City Chiefs are bringing back one of their free-agent receivers. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Chefs are re-signing wideout Demarcus Robinson to a one-year contract.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW