Martavis Bryant or John Brown in Week 7?

Matthews' TD drought the last few games is definitely concerning though. With Miami's commitment to focus more on the run game, which was apparent in Week 6, there could be less to go around for the Miami receiving corps. That's why I'm going to give Mike Evans one more shot this week in a juicy matchup against Washington while I suggest benching Matthews. Tampa Bay had time during the bye week to figure out ways to get its biggest playmaker more involved, and I have a feeling that this is Evans' big week. So at the end of the day, I agree with the Player Comparison Tool on this ... for once.