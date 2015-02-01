Marshawn Lynch wears gold cleats during warmups

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Because there wasn't enough extraneous panic about far away sections of the NFL rule book leading up to Sunday's game, Marshawn Lynch decided to wear his banned gold cleats during warmups.
The NFL threatened to eject him from the NFC Championship Game two weeks ago had he attempted to play with said shoes.
Lynch, however, decided not to tempt the beast with the entire world watching. After the Seahawks came back from pre-game warmups, he took the cleats off again and is currently in a pair that falls in line with regulations.
At this point, it seems no different than Cam Newton's series of Superman cleats or Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's collection of superhero spikes; it's something to talk about before the game starts.
Lynch, like everything else he's done this week, just changed them so he wouldn't get fined.