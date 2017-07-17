Marshawn Lynch throws out first pitch at A's game

Lynch stuck his hand deeper into the #TownBizness (their hashtag, not mine) on Sunday when he donned a No. 24 Oakland Athletics jersey with Lynch on the back, strolled to the mound at the Oakland Coliseum, looked in for a sign from acting catcher Rajai Davis, shook off the first two pitches, did some stirring hand motion thing and fired a pitch that neither bounced, nor hit the backstop.