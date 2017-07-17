Marshawn Lynch throws out first pitch at A's game

Add a ceremonial first pitch to that list.
Lynch stuck his hand deeper into the #TownBizness (their hashtag, not mine) on Sunday when he donned a No. 24 Oakland Athletics jersey with Lynch on the back, strolled to the mound at the Oakland Coliseum, looked in for a sign from acting catcher Rajai Davis, shook off the first two pitches, did some stirring hand motion thing and fired a pitch that neither bounced, nor hit the backstop.
Now that you've read the description, watch for yourself:
It doesn't look like it was a strike, but if we broke down good and bad first pitches and tried to pull football-related analysis from them, we would require a mental evaluation. We'd also rank this one above 50 Cent's toss into the Citi Field backstop.
Either way, it's been a wonderfully pleasant, almost honeymoon-ish offseason for Lynch as he returns to the game after a year off. It's too bad he can't turn things around for the last-place A's, too.