Marshawn Lynch tales that will warm your cold heart

Marshawn Lynch is one of those guys.
Bring up the retired running back's name to someone who knows him and there will be a story. After hearing a couple of Lynch anecdotes, Seattle Times reporter Jayson Jenks got an idea: "What if I went around the Seahawks locker room and asked everybody for their favorite Lynch tale?"
This was a good idea. His resulting story is filled with tales about what made Lynch such a popular teammate during his legendary run in Seattle. Particularly touching is a story about a Lynch hospital visit after teammate Ricardo Lockette suffered a career-ending neck injury during the 2015 season.
"We were in there with Ricardo and everything was in a sad mode," said Earl Lockette Sr., Ricardo's dad. "A nurse comes up and says, 'We don't know much about football, Mr. Lockette, but there's a guy outside who says he needs to be in here. He says he plays with Ricardo, and his name is Marshawn Lynch.' I go to the lobby, and Marshawn has his bags. He said, 'I knew it was more than what they told me when I saw him go down. I knew it was more severe than that and I could not leave him here.' What Ricardo didn't know is that Marshawn peeked in the room and saw he was in there, in the bed, strapped down, couldn't move, and he cried like a baby. Marshawn did. I won't tell you everything he did, but he took a couple steps back and soaked those tears up, and he went in there and made my son feel like he could run and jump.
"And then on top of that, we didn't know nothing about nothing. He asked us, 'How long are you guys going to be here?' We said, 'We don't know. Until he gets up and walks again, we're not leaving.' He said, 'I've got you guys. You don't have to worry about anything.' When I say he meant that, he really did. He took care of us for a period of time to make sure we didn't have to worry about getting places, transportation, anything. He did that."
Beast Mode > Sad Mode. You should check out the rest of this story, which also includes Lynch repeatedly referring to a male nurse as Gaylord Focker. Miss this guy.