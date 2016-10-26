Marshawn Lynch tales that will warm your cold heart

"We were in there with Ricardo and everything was in a sad mode," said Earl Lockette Sr., Ricardo's dad. "A nurse comes up and says, 'We don't know much about football, Mr. Lockette, but there's a guy outside who says he needs to be in here. He says he plays with Ricardo, and his name is Marshawn Lynch.' I go to the lobby, and Marshawn has his bags. He said, 'I knew it was more than what they told me when I saw him go down. I knew it was more severe than that and I could not leave him here.' What Ricardo didn't know is that Marshawn peeked in the room and saw he was in there, in the bed, strapped down, couldn't move, and he cried like a baby. Marshawn did. I won't tell you everything he did, but he took a couple steps back and soaked those tears up, and he went in there and made my son feel like he could run and jump.