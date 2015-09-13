Marshawn Lynch stuffed as Rams stun Seahawks in OT

*This time the Seahawks ran in a crucial short-yardage situation. They still lost 34-31 in overtime to the St. Louis Rams in another great game between the NFC West rivals. Here's what we learned: *
- The conversation in Seattle this week will be about offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's decision to run Marshawn Lynch on 4th-and-1 in overtime with the Seahawks trailing by three. It was the sensible call, even if it would have shown true guts to throw a slant pass like they did in the Super Bowl. Rams defensive linemen Michael Brockers and Aaron Donald disrupted the play in the backfield, getting Lynch to the ground and earning the Rams' third win in their last four tries in St. Louis against Pete Carroll.
- It was fitting that Donald was part of the game-winning play. He was the best player on the field by far Sunday, one of many Rams defensive linemen to dominate their one-on-one matchups. Donald finished with eight tackles, three QB hits, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. Robert Quinn also had a big game in a great defensive effort. The Rams' offense and special teams essentially spotted the Seahawks 20 points. The Rams' defense still found a way to win the game.
- Nick Foles' first game as Rams starter was a big success. He led the team on a game-tying touchdown drive to end regulation, including a great third-and-15 throw on the run. Foles was efficient throwing the ball for 297 yards on 27 attempts, although he lost two fumbles, including a corner blitz that was returned for a touchdown. Scoring 34 points against Seattle without Tre Mason, Todd Gurley or starting receiver Brian Quick is amazing.
- This game had a little bit of everything. Tyler Lockett and Tavon Austin both had punt returntouchdowns. The Seahawks scored 18 points in an eight-minute span in the fourth quarter to take the lead. By the time Pete Carroll appeared to go for an onside kick to start overtime, we weren't even that surprised.
The attempt failed, setting up a short field for the Rams' go ahead field goal. Carroll went on to say after the game the ball was supposed to be a squib kick. If that's true, it was one of the worst kickoffs in NFL history.
- Jimmy Graham didn't fix the Seahawks' offense by himself. They went to him repeatedly in the red zone, and he wound up with a touchdown and 52 yards on six catches.
- Russell Wilson was under constant pressure all day. Sometimes he was part of the problem, failing to recognize where blitzes were coming from. His poor decision to rush the ball on third down in overtime directly preceded Lynch's failed fourth down try. Wilson could have hung in the pocket longer and looked for an open receiver, but chose to run instead.
- Life doesn't get any easier for the defending NFC champions. Seattle heads to Green Bay next week.