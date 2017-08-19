Marshawn Lynch sits during national anthem again

For the second consecutive game, Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat during the national anthem.
Lynch sat during last week's preseason opener and again Saturday before making his on-field debut for his hometown Raiders against the Los Angeles Rams at the Oakland Coliseum. Lynch told Raiders coach Jack Del Rio that he has sat during the anthem throughout his career -- an action that his former teammate, NFL Network's Michael Robinson, also confirmed.
Raiders rookie safety Shalom Luani took a knee during part of the anthem, according to The Associated Press, and quarterback Derek Carr had his arm around Khalil Mack as they stood during the pregame ceremony. In addition, Rams linebacker Robert Quinn, who wasn't in uniform for the game, stood with his fist raised.
The actions come less than a week after Seattle Seahawks defensive end Michael Bennett said he plans to sit during the national anthem all season in protest of social injustice following the violence in Charlottesville, Virginia. Seahawks teammate Justin Brittshowed his solidarity with Bennett's protest by standing next to him with his hand on his shoulder prior to Friday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.