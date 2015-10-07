Around the NFL

Marshawn Lynch's Week 5 availability is unclear

Published: Oct 07, 2015 at 10:16 AM

A week off doesn't guarantee the Seahawks will get Marshawn Lynch back on the field on Sunday against the Bengals.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told reporters on Wednesday that Lynch remains day-to-day with a hamstring issue and the team will not have a clear idea of his Week 5 availability until later in the week.

The Seahawks' backfield could be in rough shape against the undefeated Bengals. Carroll said Fred Jackson suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Lions, but the coach is hopeful the veteran will suit up in Cincinnati. If Lynch and Jackson are both sidelined, rookie Thomas Rawls would likely be in a three-down role on Sunday.

Rawls struggled to find running room in extended action against Detroit, finishing the game with 48 yards on 17 carries.

