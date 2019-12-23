Marshawn Lynch returns to Seahawks for playoff run

In addition to signing Lynch, the Seahawks also added former Seattle running back Robert Turbin, who spent three seasons with the Seahawks from 2012 through 2014 after Seattle drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. In those three years, Turbin logged 274 touches for 1,355 yards from scrimmage and two scores. Turbin was a member of Seattle's Super Bowl XLVIII champion team in 2013 and most recently played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.