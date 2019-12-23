Around the NFL

Marshawn Lynch returns to Seahawks for playoff run

Published: Dec 23, 2019 at 03:35 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Prepare the Richter scale. Beast Mode is back in Seattle.

Marshawn Lynch has signed a one-year deal with the Seattle Seahawks, his agent confirmed Monday night.

The team later made the news official.

Lynch is returning to the Seahawks to fill a void created by a rash of injuries suffered in Week 16, including a season-ending hip fracture for Chris Carson, the team's leading rusher.

Carson rushed for 1,230 yards and seven touchdowns in his best season as a pro, helping pace the Seattle ground game in an effort that saw the Seahawks win 11 of their first 15 games. He'll be forced to watch the rest from home, though, as the Seahawks continue into the playoffs without him.

The Seahawks also lost C.J. Prosise to injury in their Week 16 loss to the Arizona Cardinals, prompting the need to add running backs.

In addition to signing Lynch, the Seahawks also added former Seattle running back Robert Turbin, who spent three seasons with the Seahawks from 2012 through 2014 after Seattle drafted him in the fourth round of the 2012 draft. In those three years, Turbin logged 274 touches for 1,355 yards from scrimmage and two scores. Turbin was a member of Seattle's Super Bowl XLVIII champion team in 2013 and most recently played for the Indianapolis Colts in 2018.

Lynch last played for the Oakland Raiders in 2018, appearing in six games and rushing 90 times for 376 yards and three touchdowns before his season ended prematurely due to injury. It seemed at the time to be the last time we'd see the 33-year-old Lynch on an NFL field. That is, until Monday.

We'll see how quickly Lynch can get into game shape, as he's been without a team since the end of the 2018 season; NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Lynch has been working out intensely in recent weeks. This gem from The Athletic's Matt Schneidman illustrates how interesting Lynch's acclimation process could be:

As we wait to see how prepared Lynch is for game action, we can be sure of one detail: Seahawks fans will come ready with their bags of Skittles for the running back famously fueled by the candy. We'll soon learn how sweet January might be for Seattle.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers activate RB Leonard Fournette off IR ahead of Divisional Round matchup vs. Rams

Bucs RB Leonard Fournette will play On Sunday vs. the Rams after being activated off injured reserve, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Divisional Round Weekend Saturday inactives: Titans-Bengals, Packers-49ers

The official inactives for Saturday's Divisional Round playoff games between the Bengals and Titans, and the 49ers and Packers.
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones expresses frustration with WR Amari Cooper

There's no joy in Dallas these days, and mighty Jerry Jones is still swinging. His latest target is Amari Cooper. During a Friday interview with 105.3 The Fan in which the Cowboys owner offered praise to QB Dak Prescott and coordinators Kellen Moore and Dan Quinn, Jones did not hide his disappointment in the four-time Pro Bowl WR.
news

Deebo Samuel, 49ers interested in potential blockbuster extension this offseason

Deebo Samuel and the 49ers are interested in a potential blockbuster extension this upcoming offseason, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

NFL sends memo to remaining playoff teams regarding updated COVID testing cadence

In preparation for this weekend's Divisional Round matchups, the NFL has issued a statement to the remaining eight postseason teams regarding the updated cadence for COVID-19 testing.
news

Ravens part ways with DC Don 'Wink' Martindale

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh released a statement on Friday announcing the team has parted ways with defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale.
news

49ers' Nick Bosa clears concussion protocols, set to play vs. Packers in Divisional Round

49ers pass rusher ﻿Nick Bosa﻿ has cleared concussion protocols and is set to play versus the Packers in the Divisional Round.
news

Titans activate RB Derrick Henry off IR ahead of Divisional Round game vs. Bengals

The Tennessee Titans activated running back Derrick Henry off injured reserve on Friday and is in track to play in the Divisional Round versus the Bengals. 
news

Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire poised to return vs. Bills in Divisional Round

After missing the last three games, Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire﻿ has no injury designation and is set to play in Sunday's playoff game versus the Bills. 
news

Chiefs LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. Bills following Wednesday arrest

Coach Andy Reid told reporters Friday that LB Willie Gay will play Sunday vs. the Bills. Gay was arrested for misdemeanor criminal damage on Wednesday night. 
news

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones noncommittal on Mike McCarthy: 'A lot to think about regarding these coaches'

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones isn't rubber-stamping the return of coach Mike McCarthy less than a week after a disappointing playoff exit.
news

Panthers expected to hire ex-Giants head coach Ben McAdoo as new offensive coordinator

The Panthers have their new offensive coordinator. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports the team is expected to hire former Giants HC Ben McAdoo as their new OC.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW