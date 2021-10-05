Marshawn Lynch named first-ever NFLPA chief brand ambassador

﻿Marshawn Lynch﻿ has a new job.

The former running back has become the first-ever NFLPA chief brand ambassador.

"Few players have used their platforms to build leverage for both their individual success as well as the success of all players like Marshawn has -- all while remaining true to himself and his values," NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith said in a statement. "Having him on board as our chief brand ambassador and mentor who has been in their shoes is a huge win in furthering our mission as a full-service union to our men on and off the field."

In his new role, Lynch will be working with retired and current players to provide "strategic support and insight for the many athlete-driven programs, resources and revenue growth opportunities available to players," per the PA.

"I'm always tryin' to make the most out'ta my time and opportunities. Ya' feel me?" Lynch said. "If you make it through pee wee, high school, college and you're lucky enough to call yourself an NFL player, you're in a situation to create and take part in hella opportunities, but you have to understand that you only get a little bit of time in that uni', so you gotta max it out and put yourself in a position to make plays on and off the turf.