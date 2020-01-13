Around the NFL

Marshawn Lynch mum on plan for 2020 season

Published: Jan 13, 2020 at 01:25 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Moments after the Seattle Seahawks' postseason exit, the ever-brief Marshawn Lynch wasn't ready to consider whether he'd re-re-retire.

"I'm not sure. We'll see what's happening," Lynch said after Seattle's 28-23 loss in Green Bay.

Lynch was signed off the street in late December after the Seahawks saw their top three running backs, Chris Carson, Rashaad Penny and C.J. Prosise, all go down with injuries. In three games, including two playoff tilts, Lynch carried 30 times for 67 yards. The inefficient 2.2 yards per carry average underscored a player lacking burst or second-level speed after a lengthy time off.

Lynch, however, did thrive in one role: Goal-line back. He plowed his way for four touchdowns in the three-game stretch, including two Sunday.

"It was solid," Lynch said of his comeback. "Pretty solid."

While the 33-year-old Beast Mode wasn't interested in kicking about questions regarding his future, he was in a philosophical mood. Lynch decided to take his time at the podium to offer advice to all the young players.

"Look," he said, via the Seattle Times, "I'll say like this though: This is a vulnerable time for a lot of these young dudes, you feel me? They don't be taking care of their chicken right, you feel me? So if it was me, or if I had an opportunity to let these little young (teammates) know something, I'd say take care of y'all money, African, because that (stuff) don't last forever now.

"I've been on the other side of retirement and it's good when you get over there and you can do what the (expletive) you want to. So I tell y'all right now while y'all in it: Take care of y'all bread, so when y'all done you can go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y'all in it right now, take care of y'all's bodies, take care of y'all's chicken, take care of y'all's mental. Because, look, we ain't lasting that long. I had a couple players that I played with that they're no longer here no more -- they're no longer -- so you feel me? Take care of y'all mentals, y'all bodies, y'all chicken, so when y'all ready to walk away y'all walk away and you'll be able to do what y'all want to do."

This latest edition of Philosophy Now is brought to you by Beast Mode. And every word of it is dead on.

If Lynch truly is done this time around, he will be missed.

