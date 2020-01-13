Marshawn Lynch mum on plan for 2020 season

"I've been on the other side of retirement and it's good when you get over there and you can do what the (expletive) you want to. So I tell y'all right now while y'all in it: Take care of y'all bread, so when y'all done you can go ahead and take care of yourself. So while y'all in it right now, take care of y'all's bodies, take care of y'all's chicken, take care of y'all's mental. Because, look, we ain't lasting that long. I had a couple players that I played with that they're no longer here no more -- they're no longer -- so you feel me? Take care of y'all mentals, y'all bodies, y'all chicken, so when y'all ready to walk away y'all walk away and you'll be able to do what y'all want to do."