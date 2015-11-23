Marshawn Lynch might need surgery; season in peril

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday morning that the belief is Lynch's abdomen injury is a sports hernia. Lynch met with noted specialist Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia on Monday.
If Meyers confirms Lynch has a hernia, as expected, surgery could come as early as Tuesday and Beast Mode could miss the rest of the regular season, Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the injury. Carroll said there's a "possibility" Lynch could undergo surgery while meeting with the specialist. In addition, Carroll indicated to reporters Monday that Lynch would not play against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll sounded confident last Friday that Lynch would play Sunday versus the San Francisco 49ers. Alas, the running back surprisingly sat out the win.
Carroll said the trip to see Meyers was in the works even before Lynch sat Sunday.
"He tried (to play)," Carroll said after Sunday's win. "We rested him all week and we rehabbed him all week long. Really the first time we took a real look at was out here in pregame, and he just couldn't get going."
Seahawks fans are likely a little less worried Monday about the prospect of losing their workhorse after watching rookie Thomas Rawls wreck the 49ersin an epic ground game.