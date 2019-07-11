Marshawn Lynch, Marcus Peters throw free carnival

The two natives of The Town put on a free carnival for Oakland-area kids earlier this week, per Jodi Hernandez of NBC Bay Area.
Lynch, the former Raiders and Seattle Seahawks running back who recently retired (again), and Peters, a current Los Angeles Rams cornerback, have consistently given back to their hometown over the years.
A lot of NFL players, current and former, do an incredible job of giving back to their communities, especially during the offseason months. Whether it's the city they're currently playing in, their college town, hometowns, or elsewhere, a multitude of players hold camps and other philanthropic events.
Lynch and Peters giving children who otherwise might not have the opportunity a free fun day is just another example of how NFL players can put a smile on a youngster's face.