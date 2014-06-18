Marshawn Lynch is back but will he be the same?

Marcas Grant: I'm not sure the Seahawks think he'll be the same. Sure, a lot of the talk about Christine Michael might have been to motivate Lynch to get into camp (it worked!), but it's also about lightening the load on a player who has averaged 300 carries per season over the last three years -- more than anyone else in the NFL. Since Lynch is the type of player that doesn't often shy away from contact, that punishment adds up. That's not to suggest that you shouldn't draft Beast Mode if he's available to you near the top of your draft. But it does mean that he's more likely to land in the neighborhood of 250-275 carries this season instead of the typical 300.