Marshawn Lynch (hamstring) questionable for MNF

The Seattle Seahawks' running back is dealing with a hamstring injury that kept him out of practice on Thursday and Friday. Lynch left last week's win over the Chicago Bears early after tweaking his hamstring. He entered last week with calf troubles.
Coach Pete Carroll has cautioned all week that Lynch would be a game-time decision. Beast Mode has not missed a game since 2011.
If Lynch is unable to play Monday, undrafted free agent Thomas Rawls would likely see the bulk of the carries. The rookie impressed in Week 3, rushing 16 times for 104 yards and a long of 21. Fred Jackson will split snaps in that scenario, but we'd expect the veteran to see the majority of passing targets and blocking situations.
