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Marshawn Lynch gives McDonald's worker $500

Published: Nov 13, 2015 at 01:25 AM

Marshawn Lynch is the man.

Almost exactly a year ago, the Seattle Seahawks running back found a wallet at a local gas station and managed to track down its rightful owner.

This past week, he gave a McDonald's employee $500 just for complimenting his shoes.

"I told him I liked his shoes -- navy blue Buscemis -- and how I wanted to buy a pair and we all started talking," Terrance Downs, a 17-year-old employee at the Dallas-area restaurant told TMZ Sports.

Lynch reportedly asked Downs what he wanted to do with his life and then handed over the money, saying that it could go toward the shoes.

"If you're serious about getting those shoes, here's some money to help you get 'em. My job is to continue to see you grow," Lynch said.

This isn't a new take, but it's worth reminding ourselves every once and a while that sometimes there is much more to a story. Lynch gets a bad wrap for being combative with reporters when in reality, he just doesn't see the point in it. Reporters have been anointed as the direct conduit between athletes and fans but Lynch prefers to make his connections at the ground level on his own. Whether it be outreach programs, charitable work or random acts of kindness, there has always been a side to Lynch that we continently forget is there.

Imagine how many of these interactions were not unearthed by TMZ.

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