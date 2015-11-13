Marshawn Lynch gives McDonald's worker $500

This isn't a new take, but it's worth reminding ourselves every once and a while that sometimes there is much more to a story. Lynch gets a bad wrap for being combative with reporters when in reality, he just doesn't see the point in it. Reporters have been anointed as the direct conduit between athletes and fans but Lynch prefers to make his connections at the ground level on his own. Whether it be outreach programs, charitable work or random acts of kindness, there has always been a side to Lynch that we continently forget is there.