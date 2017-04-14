Around the NFL

Marshawn Lynch close to deal with Raiders

Published: Apr 14, 2017 at 08:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

At last, the table is set for Marshawn Lynch to return to the NFL.

NFL Network's Michael Silver and Mike Garafolo reported Friday that the 30-year-old running back is nearing an agreement on a new contract with the Raiders.

Before he can join the team, a trade from Seattle to Oakland for Lynch's services must be completed, as the Seahawks still hold his rights. While the sides are optimistic a deal can be struck, the clubs have yet to open trade talks, sources told Garafolo.

Lynch, meanwhile, made it clear on Twitter there's still more work to be done on sealing up his new contract with the Raiders:

"If u kno me you kno my business is my business," Lynch tweeted, "and if u don't kno me that's a fun fact for ya... when (expletive) get REAL I'll let you kno!!!!"

It's a union that's been talked about for weeks, with Lynch saying all along that the Raiders were his first and only choice.

In Oakland, he'll join a deep backfield that waved farewell to Latavius Murray, but boasts two talented young runners in Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington.

Lynch retired duringSuper Bowl 50 and sat out all last year following an injury-plagued campaign with the Seahawks in 2015. Three years removed from a 1,000-yard season, it's fair to ask what the hard-hitting back still has left.

The Raiders believe it's enough to make a difference during an otherwise awkward final chapter or two in Oakland before the team ultimately departs east for Las Vegas.

