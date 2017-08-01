Marshawn Lynch among 2017 overvalued fantasy RBs

So far in camp, the word is that Coleman expects to run more routes than he has in the past. In a way, that's good news, because it means he may be on the field more often. But he's more of a threat between the 20s than he is in the red zone -- that's where Freeman makes his hay. For what it's worth, Coleman already ranked highly among running backs in terms of snap percentage taken out wide. Per Next Gen Stats, Coleman was third among running backs with 7.18 percent of his snaps lined up wide, and just 88.86 percent of his snaps were taken out of the backfield, which was 38th of 44 qualified backs (at least 300 snaps). So it's only natural for the team to use him more in that aspect, and perhaps less as a runner.